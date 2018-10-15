Man killed over ‘honour’ in Korangi

A young man on Sunday was apparently killed for ‘honour’ by unidentified motorcyclists in Korangi.

Bilal, 23, son of Muhammad Ikram, was found dead near Owais Shaheed Park within the jurisdiction of the Korangi police station.

The police reached the site and inquired about the incident. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

According to Korangi SHO Inayatullah Marwat, the police received information via helpline that a slaughtered body was lying near Owais Shaheed Park. He said the deceased was a resident of the same area and worked at a milk shop.

The SHO claimed that the incident took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday when the victim was travelling on his motorcycle in the vicinity of the park.

At least two men on a motorcycle stopped him and slaughtered him after exchanging of hot words, the officer said.

SHO Marwat added that the deceased was engaged but also involved with another girl and the girl’s family members might have been responsible for the incident.

The officer said the police have detained the victim’s close friends, Kashan and Ali, to get possible clues regarding the case as the victim’s family was not cooperating with the police.