‘Loyalty, sacrifice hallmarks of armed forces’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat says soldiers are laced with the unflinching spirit of loyalty and sense of sacrifice.

He was addressing the passing-out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday. “Our soldiers have the distinction to deliver results in the most challenging environment,” he said. Earlier, Gen Hayat reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President’s Gold Medal to Academy Senior Under Officer M Bilal, Chairman’s medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal.