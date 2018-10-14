Sherpao warns against slashing provinces’ share in NFC award

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday his party would resist the bid to slash the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award as it would deepen sense of deprivation among the smaller units of the federation.

“Instead of strengthening the federation, the government is weakening it,” the QWP chief told a press conference here.

Contrary to its claims, he said, the government had approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek financial assistance.

QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao, provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, provincial Information Secretary Tariq Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Aftab Sherpao said the IMF had proposed to Pakistan to cut the share of the provinces in the NFC award to strengthen public finance management. He said the IMF also wanted Pakistan to change the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

“We will resist if an attempt is made to cut the share of the provinces in the NFC award as it will create problems for the smaller federating units and deepen the sense of deprivation,” he pointed out.

Criticising the federal government, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had claimed before the July 25 general election that they had policies to deal with the challenges the country was facing.

“Now, it seems the government lacks the direction and vision to address the issues being faced by the people,” he maintained, adding the recent hike in the prices of gas, electricity and petroleum products showed the PTI government had started taking the steps to go to the IMF.

Aftab Sherpao said it seemed the government had no policies or plans to deal with the challenges.

He said the government had passed on the burden to the people who were already faced with a host of problems. “The people will be left with the only option to take to streets if they are not provided relief,” he cautioned.

Expressing concern over reducing the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the federal government had deprived the province of Chitral-Chakdara road project.

He said the government had done no homework to expedite the merger process of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas and extend the jurisdiction of the higher judiciary to the tribal districts.