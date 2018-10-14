Body formed to address employees’ grievances in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a committee to look into the grievances of the employees of secretariat and other departments arising out of the regularisation of the project employees in various cadres and grades under the Project Employees Regularisation Act 2018.

According to the notification, the committee of the cabinet ministers and provincial secretaries will be headed by Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra.

The committee would look into the grievances of the employees of the secretariat and other departments, arising due to regularisation of the project employees in various cadres and grades under the Project Employees Regularization Act 2018, which is leading to deprivation of regular employees from due right of promotion.

The committee will also look into the demand of the employees for executive allowance. The chief minister has asked the committee to submit its report within a week.