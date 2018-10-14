Sun October 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

IIU hosts inter-varsities competition

Islamabad: The second round of 18th all Pakistan inter-universities competition for the award of 'Allama Iqbal Shield' was held here at International Islamic University (IIU) at Faisal Masjid campus.

The second round of regional competition for the Allama Iqbal Shield was attended by more than 40 contestants from 19 universities in which students of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Comsats, MUST and IIU clinched top position in English and Urdu Categories of the contest.

According to the results, in the English category of the competition, Muqaddsa Gul of NUML clinched first position and Ahsan Kamal of same university got third position, while second positions was won by Comsats’ Aiman Butt. In the Urdu category, MUST’s Farrukh Awais stood first while second one was also clinched by Abdul Rehman of IIU.

Third position of the Urdu category was taken by Attiq ur Rehman from NUST.

The event’s judges were Dr. Abid Sial from NUML, Director Publications NUST Muhammad Ilyas Chishti, Dr. Fozia Janjua Department of English IIU and Dr. Umaima Kamran Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad and Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar, AIOU, Islamabad.

Third and final round of the competition would be held at the Higher Education Commission in coming months where 30 students across the country from Urdu and English categories would compete.

