FBR beat Royal Strikers in cricket match

ISLAMABAD: FBR beat Royal Strikers Club by 35 runs in a friendly cricket match here at the Junoon Cricket Ground, says a press release.

Batting first, FBR scored 215 runs in the allotted 25 overs. Shoaib Aziz (62), Saadullah (59) and Saeed Chaudhry (55) were their main run-getters.

For Royal Strikers, Ahsan Ali claimed four wickets while Awais Ahmad had two.

In reply, Royal Strikers were all out for 180 in 22.2 overs. Nisar Ahmad (72), Haris Hashmi (41) and Tariq Hussain (36) batted well. For FBR, Zahid Mehmood took three wickets while Saeed Chaudhry and Shoaib Aziz got two each.