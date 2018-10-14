MIUC session on women education, equality at workplace

Islamabad : Metropolitan International University College (MIUC), an affiliate Centre of University of London in Pakistan in collaboration with the UoL organised a worldwide conversation on women’s higher education and equality in the workplace, says a press release.

By 1900, over 30% of the 536 graduating students with the University of London (UoL) were women. Today, around 50% of all graduates through the UoL’s distance and flexible learning programmes, across 180 countries, are women. In celebration of 150 years of educating women, both in the UK and worldwide, the UoL organised a month of ‘conversations’ around the world on the subject of women, higher education and equality in the workplace. Overall, there are more females than males in higher education in almost all regions. In many countries, although women outnumber men as graduates, they lag behind men in completing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees.

MIUC under the umbrella of MICAP (Metropolitan International career acceleration programme organised the session which was followed by panel discussion. Many leading females of Pakistan graced the event with their profound presence Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul inspired the audience with her inspirational journey. As women how she faced the challenges to achieve her goals and what are the factors which motivated her to be a politician?

Zeenat Ayesha (an entrepreneur), Dr. Ayusha (dermatologist) and Dr. Shumaila (Ph.D in Nanotechnology) recounted their stories how they full filled their dreams being a women in this society? How we as a women, mother, sister, daughter and mother can play our role by changing mindsets. They said all ageist, races and transgender should be respected. They threw a light on how an educated women, now especially women in higher education s can play pivotal role in development and growth of our country.

The conference was broadcast live at the University of London offices and the panellists discussed and responded to all questions posed by the students. MIUC- CEO Walid Mushtaq praised the role and contributions of women in society and all female employees of Roots International Colleges.