Sun October 14, 2018
Islamabad

D
DNA
October 14, 2018

First graduation ceremony of Somalian students in Pakistan

Islamabad : Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi, Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan has thanked Pakistan for hosting Somalian students adding the role of HEC was also laudable in this respect.

She expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of First Graduation Ceremony of Somalian students studying in various Pakistani universities.

Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) was the chief guest while former National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Nasir Khan Janjua (r) and ambassador of African countries were also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador appreciated the HEC and Pakistani universities for facilitating Somalian students. She said that around 1500 Somalian students are currently studying in Pakistani universities.

The award of 100 fully-funded scholarships to students from least developed countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), announced by the Government of Pakistan, was indeed a welcome step she added.

The Somalian ambassador said a lot of Somalina students graduated from Pakistan and they are now contributing greatly to the Somalian society. Some of them are even reached highest positions in Somalia.

It may be mentioned here that Eight fully funded scholarships are allocated for Somalian students from which one PhD, two Masters, and one Bachelor are being nominated and have successfully secured admission in the field of agriculture at PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi.

However, two Somalian students have applied for Bachelors of Civil Engineering at Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Jamshoro under the same scholarship.

