Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

World

October 14, 2018

At least 30 killed in Nigeria pipeline fire

WARRI: At least 30 people were killed when a petrol pipeline caught fire and exploded in southeast Nigeria after a raid by suspected oil thieves, a survivor and officials said on Saturday. The incident happened in the town of Aba on Friday when vandals burst the pipeline operated by the state-run Pipeline and Product Marketing Company. “The incident occurred at about 1:30 am. Those burnt are more than 30 with many others sustaining injuries,” said Nnamdi Tochukwu, a survivor on his hospital bed in nearby Asaba. A security officer, who did not want to be identified, confirmed the death toll. “Over 30 bodies were burnt at the scene before the arrival of security operatives while many others are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals within and outside the town,” the officer said. The spokesman for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the victims were vandals attempting to scoop petrol from the pipeline. “I can’t give the exact number of casualties for now, but the explosion was caused as a result of oil thieves who had hacked the line to intercept the flow of petrol from the Port Harcourt refinery to Aba,” Ndu Ughamadu told AFP.

