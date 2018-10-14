Big win for Meezan Bank

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Shakar Ganj by 8 wickets in the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Cup match played at Ali Ghar Cricket Ground Model Town.

Scores: Shakar Ganj 59 all out after 13 overs (M Ikhlaq 16 Runs. Yasin Cheema 5/20, Zeeshan Ahmad 2/19).

Meezan Bank 60/2 after 6.5 overs (Yousaf Iftikhar 19 Not Out, Syed Salman Ahmad 11).

Rab Nawaz Abid and Hussain were the umpires and Waqar Ahmad was the scorer. Later Chief Guest President Ali Ghar Cricket Club Amjad Bukhari gave man of the match award to Yasin Cheema.