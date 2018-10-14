Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Sports

AFP
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Morgan guides England to 31-run victory

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: Captain Eoin Morgan hit 92 decisive runs to guide England to a damp squib win over Sri Lanka with rain halting play for the second straight match in their one-day series.

England were awarded a 31-run victory on a faster run rate after torrential downpour at the Dambulla ground. The tourists scored 278-9 from 50 overs, with Morgan hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his innings, while Test captain Joe Root made 71. The umpires stopped play with Sri Lanka on 140-5 after 29 of their overs. Thisara Perera was on 44 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 36 when play was halted. They put on 66 for the sixth wicket after Sri Lanka looked in deep trouble at 74 for five. Heavy rain was still falling an hour after the suspension and England were given victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern run rate system. Only 15 overs of the first ODI between the two sides was possible on Wednesday before the game had to be abandoned without a result. A warm-up game against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI on October 6 did not start because of rain.

“We have had a halted start in training and the first game with the rain,” said Morgan. “I wouldn’t say it was our best game. The batting managed to scrape something together. We should have gone past a par score but ended up scraping to that.” Morgan and Root put England on target to reach 300 but veteran paceman Lasith Malinga took critical wickets at the start and in the lower order to finish on five for 44 on the tricky Dambulla pitch.

He claimed England opener Jason Roy with the fourth ball of the day, brilliantly ended Morgan’s innings caught and bowled and also took Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson cheaply. Malinga shook England, who slipped from 209 for four. Tailender Adil Rashid’s 19 runs off 15 balls helped raise England from 254 for nine to a respectable score. Chris Woakes was England’s most threatening bowler, taking three for 26 off just five overs. Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal bemoaned the loss of his top order batsmen. “Apart from the first seven or eight overs when batting we competed really well,” he said. “The energy in the field was good to see, and was a plus point today. “We are always giving away three or four wickets — and that’s an area we have to improve as a unit, because that was a winning target.”

England

J. Roy c Dananjaya b Malinga 0

J. Bairstow b T. Perera 26

J. Root c Dananjaya b de Silva 71

E. Morgan c and b Malinga 92

B. Stokes c de Silva b Dananjaya 15

J. Buttler b Pradeep 28

M. Ali b Malinga 0

C. Woakes lbw Malinga 5

L. Dawson b Malinga 4

A. Rashid not out 19

O. Stone not out 9

Extras (lb 3, nb 2, w 4) 9

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 278

Bowling: Malinga 10-1-44-5 (nb 1, wd 1), Pradeep 10-0-52-1 (wd 2), Dananjaya 10-0-64-1, T. Perera 7-0-37-1, Sandakan 9-0-59-0 (nb 1, wd 1), de Silva 4-0-19-1

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella c Buttler b Stone 9

W. Tharanga c Buttler b Woakes 0

L. Chandimal b Woakes 6

K. Perera c Roy b Dawson 30

M. Shanaka c Buttler b Woakes 8

D. de Silva not out 36

T. Perera not out 44

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 4) 7

Total (5 wickets, 29 overs) 140

Bowling: Woakes 5-0-26-3 (wd 1), Stone 6-0-23-1 (wd 2), Dawson 6-0-26-1, Ali 10-0-47-0, Rashid 2-0-15-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WI)

England lead five match series 1-0.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed