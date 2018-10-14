Protest after youth dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : An 18-year-old youth was run over and killed by a speeding truck near LOS on Ferozepur Road on Saturday.
The victim was on his way on a bike when a speeding truck hit him from behind. As a result, he died.
The victim's family reached the scene and blocked the road. Police officers reached the scene and assured the family of justice.
On this, the family dispersed. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The protest caused a traffic mess for some time.
