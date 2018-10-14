Imran reminded of Panama case accused

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Saturday expressed sorrow that Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking of accountability of all but he seemed to have forgotten the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks.

While talking to media, he said Imran Khan and also the Jamaat-e-Islami had filed petitions in Supreme Court for the accountability of the 436 people, and now it was Prime Minister’s duty to hold them accountable for laundering public money.

Liaqat said government had set up a commission for enquiry into the rigging of elections but the commission’s position had become doubtful because it was headed by a federal minister but in principle, it should have been under an opposition member. He said people were eagerly watching performance of the government during its first 100-days but they were disappointed as no solid step had been taken so far. On the other hand, people’s burden had been increased with price hike.

There were reports of POL prices also being raised and yet the government intended to knock the door of the IMF.

He wondered if this was the “Naya Pakistan” of which the PTI had been propagating for the last five years.