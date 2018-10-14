Woman dies as part of house collapses

LAHORE : A 40-year-old passerby woman died when a part of an under-construction house collapsed due to the negligence of the contractor and the house owner in the New Anarkali police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shamoon, a resident of Imamia Colony. Shahdara. When the shade fell, she was trapped under its debris and suffered injuries. Rescue 1122 removed her from the debris and transported her to hospital where she succumbed to his injuries. Police have collected the forensic evidences from the scene. No case has been registered till the filing of this report.