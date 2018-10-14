Leftovers of My Imagination

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting a four-man art exhibition titled ‘Leftovers of My Imagination’ from October 23 to October 31. Muhammad Sulaman tries to identify the impact of appearances on our perception. Syed Noroz Ali focuses on man’s inner turmoil. Raza ur Rehman is tethered to the connection of people with their habitats. Nizam Baloch registers his comment on the socio-cultural influences that dominate us. Call 0300-8285600 for more information.