Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

World

AFP
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Golan crossing point to reopen Monday: US

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations, Israel and Syria reached an agreement to reopen the Quneitra crossing in the Golan Heights on Monday, the United States announced late on Friday, urging the two Middle East countries to facilitate the work of peacekeepers in the zone.

"The United States welcomes the re-opening of this crossing, which will allow UN peacekeepers to step up their efforts to prevent hostilities in the Golan Heights region," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), with about 1,000 troops, was established in 1974 and monitors a ceasefire line separating Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights from Syria.

UNDOF resumed its patrols in the area of the crossing point in August, after withdrawing in 2014 when al-Qaeda-linked rebels overran the area, three years into Syria’s civil war.

UNDOF’s return was made possible after Syrian government troops retook the Syrian side of the crossing in July under a deal with rebel fighters brokered by Moscow.

It had been sealed completely since rebels overran it in April 2015.

"We look to both Israel and Syria to provide UN peacekeepers the access they need as well as assurances of their safety," Haley said.

"We also call on Syria to take the necessary steps so UNDOF can safely and effectively deploy and patrol without interference."

Haley added that all sides must stick to a 1974 agreement and "keep any military forces other than UN peacekeepers out of the area."

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

The Quneitra crossing was used by Druze living on the Israeli side travelling to Syria for higher education or weddings. Druze farmers also exported apples to Syria through Quneitra.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed