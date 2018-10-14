‘Fazle Mahmud is a complete package’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Fazle Mahmud’s evolved batting was the main reason behind his selection in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe, according to selector Habibul Bashar.
Bashar said that Mahmud has become a far more stable batsman in the last three years, having begun as a big-hitter many years ago.
“He started as a flamboyant, aggressive batsman in his early days, but I have noticed in the Ireland tour that he can bat according to the team’s needs,” Bashar said.
“He is now a complete batsman, which had a big influence in his selection. He is also a good fielder and bowls spin, a complete package,” he said.
Mohammad Saifuddin, the other new inclusion in the ODI side was a slightly more experimental pick, according to Bashar.
“We have been looking for a bowling all-rounder at No. 7 in the Zimbabwe ODI series,” Bashar said.
“[Soumya Sarkar and Ariful] are batting all-rounders We picked Saifuddin because he is a bowler who can contribute with the bat,” he added.
