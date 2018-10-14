PPAF holds moot for local support bodies in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) held a conference to empower local support organisations (LSOs) to strengthen socioeconomic development through Tabeer-o-Tameer Fund initiative.

The aim of the conference was to develop strong linkages between duty bearers and community institutions in Balochistan, a statement said on Saturday.

The Tabeer-o-Tameer Fund supports the development of community driven institutions through consistent financial and technical support for sustainable development.

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Institution, Innovation and Integration General Manager Tahir Malik highlighted the opportunities that the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s Tabeer-o-Tameer Fund offers to help strengthen local communities at the grassroots.

The local support organisations representatives shared the progress and development plan with the provincial administration for sustainable development in their respective areas.

Balochistan Education Secretary Noor Ul Haq said, “There is only one formula for development and alleviation of poverty, ie the provision of education.”

He discussed the role of the government in improving the provincial literacy rate with an allocated budget of more than Rs60 billion.

He stressed the need for teachers to leave no stone unturned in shaping students to help secure the future of the province.

Secretary Environment Saboor Kakar thanked the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for proposing solutions for problems affecting local communities, and expressed his commitment to work with the local support organisations to better address local community issues.

Javed Ahmad, chief engineer, Planning and Design PHE Department, discussed the mitigation measures being taken by the government to resolve the water crisis by 2030 in Balochistan.

Five dams were proposed in Balochistan for countering water scarcity, he said, and also mentioned that water from existing resources was being channelled to improve the water supply to counter groundwater depletion.

Dr Javed Tareen, director general, Research, Agriculture, Balochistan stressed on exploring Balochistan’s agricultural potential to uplift the state of the economy.

In her closing remarks, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Chairperson Roshan Khursheed Bharucha emphasised on the need for local communities to step forward and take charge of their destiny by sheer will, hard work, and by ensuring inclusion of women in the process of development.

She ensured Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s continued support for local communities to alleviate poverty in Balochistan.