Four arrested in separate incidents

PESHAWAR: The police arrested four people in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Friday.

An official of the capital city police said that the cops while acting on a tip-off signalled a pick-up truck on Ring Road near Dir Colony. During the search, the police recovered 21 Kalashnikovs, 37 pistols, 34 repeater guns and 21 12-bore rifles.

Besides, 16,000 rounds of different bore were also recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the car, identified as Momin, was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the police in Hayatabad foiled a bid to smuggle 20kg hashish and arrested two people identified as Mohammadullah and Imran. In another action, the police have arrested one person and recovered huge quantity of fireworks being smuggled from Khyber tribal district to Peshawar.