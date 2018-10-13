Sat October 13, 2018
Islamabad

October 13, 2018

RMS holds oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad : Flagship Millennium Campus ,I-9/3, hosted a student council oath-taking ceremony 2018, in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise student body and become responsible citizens here, says a press release.

The student council comprising of AS & A Level, IBDP programme and IGCSE’s vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the college and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Executive Director The Millennium Education, Anna Faisal graced the occasion and inducted the School’s Head Boy Mustafa Omar and Head Girl Myra Hassan as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system.

After administering the oath, Anna Faisal along with the Principal of Millennium Campus Islamabad Muneeze Muzzafar awarded sashes, badges and certificates to the members of the council which were received with immense pride and diligence. Principal Muneeze Muzaffar congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these positions with integrity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Executive Director The Millennium Education Anna Faisal appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff and commended the engagement of the students in a variety of clubs and societies such as Environment & WWF Society, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, 4H Club, United Nations Girl Up, Global Entrepreneurship Club, MIT LaunchX Club, Robotics & Auto Engineering and many more. She emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised. 76 Millennials were sworn in under the oath as part of the Student Council and promised to strive for the betterment of not only the college but the betterment of the society in general.

