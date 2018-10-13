Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Child rights committees to be formed in capital

Islamabad : For well-coordinated effort towards child protection in Islamabad slums, the National Child Protection Centre (NCPC) plans to form Child Rights Committees in slums of Islamabad.

The initiative is part of the yearly work plan of NCPC from 2018 to 2019. The work plan also includes mapping of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with regards to child protection issues with special focus on street children and child beggary. Through this mapping, the Centre aims to highlight the spots on the map of ICT showing the density of child protection issues.

Other major initiatives aimed in the work plan include visits of important chowks and bazaars in Islamabad and awareness walks in most affected areas and provision of temporary shelter equipped with counselling services for children and parents, affective referral and rehabilitation mechanism and non-formal education fir street children. The Centre will also work on the development of Child Protection Information System.

In coming months, the centre will also enhance linkages with district administration, police, bar association, civil society and media. Besides that, lectures will be held in schools, colleges and universities in order to engage youth and highlight the issue linked to child protection.

The work plan developed by NCPC focuses on using existing resources in more effective way. The plan proposes activities around four key areas of child protection including street Children or children involved in child beggary, violence against children, coordination with stakeholders and .awareness on child protection issues.

Establishment in 2006-07, National Child Protection Centre is provides protection services to vulnerable and at risk children. Its functions mainly include reunification, shelter services for rehabilitation and reintegration, psychological counselling and referral services to abused and exploited children, awareness raising on child rights and provision of social, legal, medical and other assistance, including bridge gap educational facility for abused and exploited children.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed