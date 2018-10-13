PM Imran disqualification case: SC to hear review petition on 18th

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the review petition on a disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 18, Geo News reported.

The review petition was filed by the PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence in the ephedrine quota case. The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The Supreme Court mentioned in its judgment that the PTI chief was not liable to declare his offshore company, Niazi Services Ltd, in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder nor a director of the company. The court also said Imran provided sufficient money trail vindicating his claims of Bani Gala property’s purchase price. Hanif Abbasi had filed the petition in November last year.