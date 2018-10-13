Turkish delegation calls on CJ

ISLAMABAD: A Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran accompanied by Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Turkish envoy to Pakistan and comprising other officers paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court. The chief justice welcomed the delegation and said both the countries have cordial relations and possess common social values, norms and religion, therefore both can benefit by sharing experience and knowledge. He also gave them an insight into the judicial system of Pakistan. Yavuz Selim Kiran presented souvenir to the chief justice as a token of respect and gesture of goodwill. He also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.