Fri October 12, 2018
NNI
October 12, 2018

Zardari, Bilawal should spend money on Thar: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Thursday directed the Sindh government to take solid steps to improve the worst condition of the people of Tharparkar.

Giving remarks in a case pertaining to the deaths of children due to lack of food, he said Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari should spend their money in the district.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the case.

Sindh chief secretary, finance secretary, health secretary, advocate general Sindh, secretary Population Welfare and secretary Work and Services appeared before the court on an application of PTI Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar.

Talking about the Tharparkar crisis, Advocate General Sindh Sarwar Khan told the court that lack of food and drinking water was the basic problem in Tharparkar.

He said basic food items were provided to the people of Tharparkar by the Sindh government.

Objecting to the advocate general’s statement, Ramesh Kumar questioned the performance of Sindh government.

Later on Chief Justice Saqib Nisar sought an impartial report from the departments concerned within three weeks on the crisis.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over the performance and said the deaths of children must be stopped at any cost.

He further said stern action will be taken against those who were found guilty of negligence. The chief justice said he was willing to visit Mithi on Sunday to personally see the situation.

