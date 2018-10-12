Water management

There’s a great hue and cry about the acute water shortage in the country. It is essential that people use the existing water sources in an efficient manner. It is appalling to see that in our country – which is on the verge of being water-stressed – water is being wasted. Broken pipelines are not fixed for weeks, resulting in the waste of water.

Organisations and petrol pumps that offer car wash services use water irresponsibly. The authorities concerned should consider imposing fine on anyone guilty of water waste. Through proper water management, the country will be able to minimise the threat.

Dr Azhar

Islamabad