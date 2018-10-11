Thu October 11, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
October 11, 2018

Share

Zardari, Fazl discuss grand opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday and agreed to convene a meeting of the opposition parties to agree on minimum agenda to form a grand alliance of opposition against the government inside and outside the Parliament.

According to sources, Fazlur Rehman was of the opinion that the government has been exposed and completely failed to deliver and the current political situation requires that all the opposition parties unite on a single platform against the government.

Sources said it was agreed that the first meeting of the heads of the opposition parties would be attended by Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif that would be held soon to reach consensus on forming the grand opposition alliance.

Sources said Zardari gave consent for formation of the alliance and assured the Maulana that the PPP will be part of the alliance. Zardari also assured that the PPP will play active role as opposition in the Parliament. It is expected that Fazlur Rehman will hold meeting with Nawaz Sharif in the current week to chalk out date and time for the meeting of the heads of the opposition parties.

Following the meeting with Fazlur Rehman, Zardari along with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Karachi where he has already summoned a meeting to formulate future strategy for grand alliance of the opposition.

