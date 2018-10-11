Lt Gen Asim Munir appointed new DG ISI

RAWALPINDI: The newly promoted three-star officer, Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed as new Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Asim Munir, who would replace Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar as head of the premier intelligence agency, was Director General of Military Intelligence (MI) before his new posting. Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar will retire on October 25.

Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, who is senior among three-star Generals who got new postings, was transferred from the post of Corps Commander Mangla as Chief of Logistics at the General Headquarters.

All the six military officers, who were promoted as Lieutenant Generals on September 28, have been given new assignments.

Another former DG Military Intelligence Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj would replace Lt Gen Azhar Abbasi as Commander Mangla Corps. Lt Gen Mazhar Shaheen has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps in place of Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.

Lt Gen Abdul Aziz would replace Lt Gen Ghayur Mehmood as Military Secretary at the General Headquarters.

Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan will continue to act as Vice Chief of General Staff till his new posting while Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as Inspector General Arms.