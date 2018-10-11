Zverev not to play 2019 Davis Cup

SHANGHAI: Alexander Zverev said on Wednesday that he will not play in the new-format Davis Cup finals in November 2019 because he needs the time off, calling the scheduling “crazy”.

The 21-year-old German, regarded as one of the finest prospects in tennis, said that he expects other high-ranking players to follow suit.

“Because in November I do not want to play tennis anymore,” the world number five said, speaking at the Shanghai Masters after beating Georgia’s hard-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“I think all the top guys will say the same thing. We have one and a half months off in our season, and that’s end of November and December.”