Zverev not to play 2019 Davis Cup

SHANGHAI: Alexander Zverev said on Wednesday that he will not play in the new-format Davis Cup finals in November 2019 because he needs the time off, calling the scheduling “crazy”.
The 21-year-old German, regarded as one of the finest prospects in tennis, said that he expects other high-ranking players to follow suit.
“Because in November I do not want to play tennis anymore,” the world number five said, speaking at the Shanghai Masters after beating Georgia’s hard-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili.
“I think all the top guys will say the same thing. We have one and a half months off in our season, and that’s end of November and December.”
