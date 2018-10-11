Ventura to coach Chievo

MILAN: Former Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura has been appointed coach of struggling Chievo following Lorenzo D’Anna’s sacking, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.Ventura has been out of work since being fired as Italy coach after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years last November.The 70-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the club from Verona who are bottom of Serie A with -1 points after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.Ventura has a long coaching career at club level in Italy with teams including Napoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Hellas Verona.