Ex-Pak woman cricketer sets record in England

LAHORE: Elizabeth Barkat, an off spinner and a former member of Pakistan’s women cricket team smashed records and stereotypes while playing for Walmley Club in Birmingham, England.

She played a total of five matches and bravely slayed the dragon of non-spinning English wickets that have haunted many before her. “I am really delighted that I was able to play quality cricket and achieved my career’s best performance by taking five wickets in a match”, she told APP here on Wednesday after her return from England.

Last month on September 2, while playing against Astwood Bank CC club, Barkat recorded the best performance of her career by taking five wickets for 4 runs in her share of 7.1 overs. This outstanding performance got her listed on the male dominant honors board of the Warwickshire county. Barkat started her journey from the rowdy streets of Lahore before joining Kinnaird cricket club for professional training. She quickly rose through the competitive ranks of Kinnaird club’s cricket to be their number one pick of the bowlers.

In the year 2011-12 Barkat made her first-class debut playing for Lahore region in the National women cricket championship. Her team went on to win the championship and Lahore’s inexperienced off spinner surprised everyone by getting the award for the highest wicket taker by taking twelve wickets in only five matches.

In the same year she also earned the highest wicket taker award in the first Benazir Bhutto cricket championship, which is a T20 cup held annually. She finally received the national call for Pakistan women cricket team’s joint tour of England and Ireland.

She made her International debut in the Tri-series in Ireland against Bangladesh. She came back from the tour more determined and resolute. Her hard work paid off once more as she became the highest wicket taker in the national championship for the season 2012-13. Her consistent performances in domestic and league cricket in the face of adversity show a test of her physical and mental strength.