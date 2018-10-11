Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Sports

A
APP
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-Pak woman cricketer sets record in England

LAHORE: Elizabeth Barkat, an off spinner and a former member of Pakistan’s women cricket team smashed records and stereotypes while playing for Walmley Club in Birmingham, England.

She played a total of five matches and bravely slayed the dragon of non-spinning English wickets that have haunted many before her. “I am really delighted that I was able to play quality cricket and achieved my career’s best performance by taking five wickets in a match”, she told APP here on Wednesday after her return from England.

Last month on September 2, while playing against Astwood Bank CC club, Barkat recorded the best performance of her career by taking five wickets for 4 runs in her share of 7.1 overs. This outstanding performance got her listed on the male dominant honors board of the Warwickshire county. Barkat started her journey from the rowdy streets of Lahore before joining Kinnaird cricket club for professional training. She quickly rose through the competitive ranks of Kinnaird club’s cricket to be their number one pick of the bowlers.

In the year 2011-12 Barkat made her first-class debut playing for Lahore region in the National women cricket championship. Her team went on to win the championship and Lahore’s inexperienced off spinner surprised everyone by getting the award for the highest wicket taker by taking twelve wickets in only five matches.

In the same year she also earned the highest wicket taker award in the first Benazir Bhutto cricket championship, which is a T20 cup held annually. She finally received the national call for Pakistan women cricket team’s joint tour of England and Ireland.

She made her International debut in the Tri-series in Ireland against Bangladesh. She came back from the tour more determined and resolute. Her hard work paid off once more as she became the highest wicket taker in the national championship for the season 2012-13. Her consistent performances in domestic and league cricket in the face of adversity show a test of her physical and mental strength.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series