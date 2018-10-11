Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Agencies
October 11, 2018

Tahir rested for remaining T20s in Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG: Imran Tahir has been released by South Africa for the remainder of their T20 series against Zimbabwe in order for South Africa’s selectors to have a closer look at left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Tahir took 10 wickets, including a hat-trick, across the one-day internationals last week and claimed five wickets in just 17 deliveries to finish with a career-best 5 for 23 in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe in East London on Tuesday. Twice he has also opened the bowling, adding to his already formidable skill set in white-ball cricket.

While he remains a vital part of South Africa’s plans building towards the World Cup next year, Tahir’s workload has often been managed by the team management. He was also left out of the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year in order to give an opportunity for coach Ottis Gibson to see what South Africa’s other spinners can do. In the Paarl ODI, Shamsi registered the most expensive figures ever for a South African against Zimbabwe, leaking 72 runs in 10 overs, and in the first T20, he was at the receiving end of Peter Moor’s charge - the Zimbabwean smashing four sixes in a 25-run over.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

