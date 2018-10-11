Tahir rested for remaining T20s in Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG: Imran Tahir has been released by South Africa for the remainder of their T20 series against Zimbabwe in order for South Africa’s selectors to have a closer look at left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Tahir took 10 wickets, including a hat-trick, across the one-day internationals last week and claimed five wickets in just 17 deliveries to finish with a career-best 5 for 23 in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe in East London on Tuesday. Twice he has also opened the bowling, adding to his already formidable skill set in white-ball cricket.

While he remains a vital part of South Africa’s plans building towards the World Cup next year, Tahir’s workload has often been managed by the team management. He was also left out of the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year in order to give an opportunity for coach Ottis Gibson to see what South Africa’s other spinners can do. In the Paarl ODI, Shamsi registered the most expensive figures ever for a South African against Zimbabwe, leaking 72 runs in 10 overs, and in the first T20, he was at the receiving end of Peter Moor’s charge - the Zimbabwean smashing four sixes in a 25-run over.