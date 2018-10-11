Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Army Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Visiting Sri Lanka Army team beat Pakistan Army by 71 runs in a friendly match at the Army Cricket Ground Rawalpindi Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Army hit up 207 for 9 in 45 overs with Pakistan Army getting out for 136 in reply. For Sri Lanka Army Malka Madushanka (3-22) bowled well. Haseebur Rehman (32) and Ghani Subhan (21) played well for Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Seekuge Prasana (47) and Janith Chathurangha (47) played well for Sri Lanka narrowly missing half centuries. Tahir Khan (3-30) and Umar Khan (2-33) were successful bowlers for hosts.

Scores: Sri Lanka Army 207 for 7 in 45 overs (Seekuge Prasana 47, Janith Chathurangha 47, Tahir Khan 3-30, Umar Khan 2-33) Pakistan Army 136 all out out in 41 overs (Haseebur Rehman 32, Ghani Subhan 21, Malka Madushanka 3-22).