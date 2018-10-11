Authority warns private schools to follow rules

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority has stated that some private schools across the province have unilaterally increased tuition and transport fees against the criteria given in KP-PSRA Act, 2017 and Regulations under it.

Through a communication, it said that some schools have started demanding such fees having no previous history. It has also been observed that after the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict of July 12, 2018, the private schools on the pretext of recovery of arrears have started humiliation and harassing the students which is totally against the norms, Peshawar High Court’s judgment and KP-PSRA Act, 2017.

It said that some schools have also committed violation of KP-PSRA Act, 2017 and Regulation 2018 by not following the rules on sibling concession and migrations from one school to another.