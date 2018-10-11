Implementation of Senior Citizen Act stressed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday called for implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Citizens Act 2014 and setting up separate desks for senior citizens in courts.

The Project Human Rights and Peace Education in collaboration with the Frontier Lawyers Forum organised the event to educate the lawyers about the act.

General Secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association Yasir Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.

Journalist Sham Mohmand, Wakeel Zaman, Khanzeb Mohmand, chief organizer of the event and human rights activists Hamza Jehangir and Zainuddin Kakar also spoke on the occasion.

Yasir Khattak Advocate shed light on the rights of senior citizen and called for implementation of the act. He made recommendations to improve the law in order to make it more effective.

Other speakers also underscored the need for implementing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Citizens Act. They asked the lawyers to help implement the law and make suggestions to provide facilities to elderly people.