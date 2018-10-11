World Space Week ends

Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad organised World Space Week (WSW) activities during October 4 to 10, 2018, with a view to generate space awareness among the general public and students. A large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas participated in the event.

The theme for WSW 2018 was ‘Space Unites the World.’ The theme is inspired by UNISPACE+50, an historic gathering of world space leaders which will occur in 2018. In World Space Week 2018 celebrations at IST, Over 110 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in over 200 different space themed events and activities at IST under the initiative of Space Technology Education and Popularization. Over 7,500 space enthusiasts including participants and visitors witnessed and participated in WSW at IST.