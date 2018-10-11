Thu October 11, 2018
Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
October 11, 2018

Pakistan‘s image improving in world: Dutch envoy

LAHORE: Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Mrs Ardi Stoios-Braken has said she was very optimistic about brighter future of Pakistan and its people, and added Pakistan‘s image is improving in the comity of nations.

“I am the ambassador for Netherlands but I am also a little bit ambassador for Pakistan because it’s a beautiful country and the people’s hospitality is legendary”, said Her Excellency Mrs Ardi Stoios-Braken at a function which she attended as a chief guest at SOS Children’s Village on Ferozepur Road. Replying to the queries by The News, the Dutch ambassador commented “Pakistani people’s hospitality is legendary. You have a beautiful country. I have the privilege to visit Gilgit-Baltistan in summer. It’s a beautiful country with lovely food and very hospitable people. I hope more people will visit Pakistan in future.”

About the new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she was of the opinion that it’s too early to say anything and added, “Actions speak louder than words.” However, she was very optimistic about the better future of Pakistan and its people, and added that Pakistan‘s image was improving in the comity of nations. The function was held as part of a special initiative about a brighter future for young people of SOS Children’s Village with colour training. The initiative was taken by a world renowned multinational paint company in partnership with SOS Children’s Village in Pakistan to empower vulnerable youths for better chances of employment

Thirty young participants from SOS Children’s Village were educated on colour theory and techniques for application of colour by experts from the paint company. The programme graduates, along with the volunteers, set about revamping the living spaces at SOS Children’s Village in a brilliant display of their newly-acquired skills, tinted notably with their personal creativity and flair. Saad Mahmood Rashid, chief executive of the paint company in Pakistan, was also present.

