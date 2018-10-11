Bank manager gets 40-year jail in fraud case

LAHORE: A banking court judge, Malik Munir Ahmad, on Wednesday awarded a total 40 years of jail term to a former bank manager, Ghulam Rabbani, in a fraud case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 9.5 million on the convict. As per the case details, a private bank through its counsel Ahsan Masood moved the petition against its former manager of Attock branch.

The bank accused its manager of embezzling bank funds of worth millions. On Thursday, the court after hearing final arguments of bank’s counsel Ahsan Masood awarded a total 40 years of jail term to former manager under different sections of PPC.

The court imposed a fine of Rs9.5 million on the convict. In case of default in payment of fine, the convict will face further jail term of one-and-half year. The court directed authorities concerned to arrest the convict and transfer him to jail.