Thu October 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

PTI inherited sagging economy: ‘PM compelled to make difficult decisions to improve economy’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government inherited weak economy as the past government devastated the national institutions because of its incompetence.

Due to the wrong policies of the previous government, problems of the people increased and public interest was badly ignored, the chief minister said while talking to the MNAs and MPAs of the PTI from different districts who called on him at his office on Wednesday.

The chief minister said the prime minister was compelled to make difficult decisions to improve the economic condition and the decisions would become foundation of the bright future of the country.

The prime minister’s vision of Pakistan is a guarantor to the bright future of the country, he added. He claimed the people would soon perceive positive changes around them. He said that decisions were being made for public welfare by rising above the political interest. He said, “My doors are always open to the assembly members and their respect is very dear to me. Decisions in Punjab are being made with the consultation of the assembly members.”

Those who met the chief minister included MNAs Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Ahmed Hussain Deher, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Mian Muhammad Shafique, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Muhammad Ahmer Sultan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Khurram Shahzad, Raza Nasrullah, Sardar Talib Nakai, Umer Aslam Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Raja Riaz, Faiz Ullah, Shaneela Ruth, Provincial Minister Muhammad Asif Nakai, MPAs Ghazanfer Abbas, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Syed Abbas Ali Shah and PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan.

