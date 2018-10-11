Thu October 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Buzdar vows special attention for south Punjab in budget

LAHORE: The Punjab government will present the budget for the remaining eight months of the fiscal year on October 16.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.. The meeting took a detailed review of different proposals with regard to the provincial budget and annual development programme.

It decided the Punjab government would present the budget for the remaining eight months of the current fiscal year on October 16. The chief minister said that first budget of the PTI government should fully depict change and added that unrealistic development targets would not be set now.

“Our development programme would be in accordance with the needs of the people”, he added. Special attention will be given to the development of Southern Punjab and policies will be formulated to benefit the common people, he said. He added the previous government started schemes for their personal projection rather than paying any attention to the public welfare. He disclosed the wrong schemes of the past would be revaluated and unnecessary schemes will not be continued.

The money saved from such schemes will be spent on public welfare and new example will be set by promoting a culture of austerity and simplicity, he concluded. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and the finance secretary were also present.

