Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Top Story

NW
Numan Wahab
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB team grills Salman Shahbaz in assets case

LAHORE: The Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday grilled Salman Shahbaz for more than one and a half hours in an inquiry against him and his father Shahbaz Sharif, related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The News has learnt that Salman Shahbaz faced questions of the three-member Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB for more than one and a half hours.

It has been learnt that most questions of the CIT to Salman were related to the money inflow and outflow of Sharif family businesses. The CIT handed over a questionnaire to Salman, directing him to bring the filled questionnaire on his next hearing going to be held after a week, most probably on October 17. The NAB has also directed Salman to bring record to corroborate his stance.

Sources say Salman Shahbaz is a member Board of Directors of 29 companies owned by the Sharif family as a representative of his father Shahbaz Sharif. The Sharif Family owns businesses related to Sugar Mills, Textile Mills, Steel Mills, Paper Mills, Poultry Feed and Livestock. Salman is also a member of Board of Directors of the Chiniot Power Company. The sources say the Chiniot Power Company had obtained a loan of Rs 7 billion from banks but isn’t functional.

Moreover, the sources in the bureau claimed that the CIT was investigating Shahbaz Sharif on a daily basis, saying that the Ashiana scam was a classic example of white collar crime. However, they claimed that the former chief minister was yet to satisfy the bureau investigators.

The NAB accused Shahbaz Sharif of ordering cancellation of the award of Ashiana-i-Iqbal project contract to the successful bidder, Chaudhry Latif & Sons. Fawad Hassan, who is stated to be a close aide to the Sharif brothers, worked as secretary implementation to Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in 2013. While misusing his position, he allegedly called the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) Tahir Khursheed and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Project Director Ali Moazzam in his office and directed them to cancel M/s Chaudhry Latif & Sons’ contract. The firm had been working on the project for eight months when Fawad Hassan called both officials and asked them to cancel the contract.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series