Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

World

AFP
October 11, 2018

75 bodies found in mass grave near Libya’s Sirte

TRIPOLI: A mass grave containing 75 bodies has been found near the former jihadist bastion of Sirte in western Libya, an official said on Wednesday.

Mohamed al-Amial, the coastal city’s municipal council spokesman, told AFP the mass grave was uncovered in an agricultural area of Al-Daheir, west of Sirte. "Seventy-five decomposed bodies were recovered" in the presence of the public prosecutor, Sirte’s security force and the Red Crescent, he said.

Amial said the find was made "a few days ago" and that the bodies were believed to be of Islamic State (IS) group members, although there was no confirmation. Forces of Libya’s UN-backed unity government expelled IS from the coastal city in December 2016 after eight months of deadly combat. The group has since pulled back to desert outposts.

It claimed responsibility for a suicide attack last month on the Tripoli headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Corporation that killed two staffers as well as an assault in May on the country’s electoral commission in which 14 people died.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

