Thu October 11, 2018
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Sports

AFP
October 11, 2018

First England one-dayer in Sri Lanka washed out

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka: England’s first One-day International in Sri Lanka was abandoned on Wednesday after several hours of monsoon rain in Dambulla.

The visitors, put into bat after Sri Lanka’s new captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss, breezed to 92 for 2 in 15 overs before the heavens opened.The match, the first in a series of five, was then called off early evening.

England’s openers had sped to 49 in eight overs before Nuwan Pradeep had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and Jason Roy miscued off-spinner Akila Dananjaya and was caught for 24.

Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan then put on a brisk 41-run stand featuring five fours and a six before the deluge arrived.World number one England had handed ODI debuts to fast bowler Olly Stone, 25, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, 28, leaving out both Curran brothers.

Sri Lanka’s XI featured left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who was left out of the Asia Cup squad, and fast bowler Pradeep, who has not played an international since January, largely owing to injury.

Monsoon rains impeded Sri Lanka’s training on the day before the match, and had also washed out one of England’s warm-up games. England have won 29 of their last 39 ODIs, while the hosts are ranked eighth and have lost 30 of their last 40 completed games. The second ODI is scheduled for Saturday. After the five-match ODI series, the sides play one Twenty20 game and three Tests.

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

