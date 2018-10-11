Job satisfaction

From big organisations to small businesses, almost everyone is studying factors that contribute to job satisfaction. Employees with greater job satisfaction perform better. It is observed that in our country many people are working in a field in which they have no interest.

This is because many people take admission in a degree course without exploring their interests and skills. It is important that the authorities concerned introduce career counselling sessions at schools and colleges so that students can have some guidance.

Saba Zulfiqar

Islamabad