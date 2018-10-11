Thu October 11, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

PIA lands in PSX defaulters’ list

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) placed the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on its defaulter counter from Wednesday as the airline failed to comply with the bourse’s disclosure law.

“Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has failed to hold its annual general meeting and submit its annual audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017,” PSX said in a statement on Tuesday.

“PIA will be placed in the defaulters’ segment of the exchange with effect from Wednesday, October 10, 2018.”

The decision brought the share value of loss-making flag carrier down a staggering 15.9 percent to close at Rs4.18.

The National Clearing Company of Pakistan also excluded the PIA from the list of eligible securities for trading settlements. PIA has been facing losses for the last couple of years and successive governments tried to sell off the airline to ease burden on taxpayers’ money used to run its affairs.

PIA’s losses swelled 14 percent to Rs30.563 billion in the nine month period ended September 2017, according to its financial results. The airline’s revenue showed a little movement during the period under review, as it went up to Rs78.36 billion during the period under review compared to Rs77.54 billion in the comparable period. Around Rs23 billion was spent on fuel purchases to run its operation as against Rs19.685 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

