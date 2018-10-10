CJ takes notice of non-availability of courts, police in Fata

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of non-availability of courts and police in Tribal Areas after 25th Constitutional Amendment.

The notice was taken on an article published in the section of media that 25th Amendment in the Constitution was passed by Parliament of Pakistan and KP Assembly in haste, amending certain Articles and Fata was merged with the province of KP. The Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 replaced the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). From May, 2018, there is neither police to investigate crimes nor courts are established. Only political agents have been replaced with deputy commissioners and the Tribal Areas of KP are existing in vacuum and no system is in place. Provincial government of KP needs to take charge of the affairs of the said merged areas and provision of basic infrastructure in respect of public offices including the courts is required immediately.

Taking notice of the issue, the CJP fixed the matter in the court for 15.10.2018 with notice to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General KP, Secretary Establishment, Government of Pakistan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Chief Secretary KP, Secretary Ministry of State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Government of Pakistan and IGP KP to appear before the court.