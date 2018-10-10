1,070 trained under Women on Wheels project

Our correspondent

LAHORE:City Traffic Police have trained around 1,070 ladies under the Women on Wheels Project in the provincial metropolis.

CTO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has said that traffic police have been imparting training of riding bikes to women free-of-cost. It will empower them in the society for further development. He told that 33rd batch of women is getting training from Women on Wheels School at the LOS Rescue Academy.

Valuables burnt: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burnt when a fire erupted at huts during thunderstorm in the Johar Town area on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and put out the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

fire: A fire broke out in a room at Sui gas office on Guru Mangat Road here on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

cafeterias sealed: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams of the authority carried out a special drive against educational institutions and hostels for inspecting the food safety measures here Tuesday. The authority visited around 128 messes and cafeterias of private and public universities in a daylong operation across the provincial metropolis.

The food safety teams shut down eight cafeterias, including Punjab University Girls Hostel 5’s canteen and student bakers and snack bar in Lahore. Besides, PFA’s watchdogs raided PU’s student food corner and the main cafeteria of COMSATS University under the supervision of food safety officers and sealed both the premises.

OPC: A five-member delegation of Saudi Arabian investors headed by Meshal Al Otaibi visited Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and held talks with Vice Chairperson Waseem Akthar and DG Usman Anwar.

The OPC DG while giving detailed presentation about functioning of the institution said OPC is playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis. Speaking on this occasion, VC OPC Waseem Akhtar said Punjab Province has plenty of resources and opportunities for foreign investors and they should invest in different fields of interest. Members of Saudi delegation showed keen interest in different sectors for investment.

PSCA: United Nations Women Pakistan chapter delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) under the leadership of UN Women Pakistan Chief Jamshed Qazi and Punjab Lead Hafsa Mazhar.