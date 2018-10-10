Bureaucracy backbone of state, must deliver: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that the government is focusing on stabilisation measures, along with institutional reforms with an aim to improve vital sectors including education, health, and governance.

He said the local government system, being introduced by his government, would help address many issues through empowerment of people’s representatives at grassroot level. While addressing the participants in the 109th National Management Course (NMC) from National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Tuesday, the PM said the government’s policy of de-politicisation of institutions, meritocracy and transparency offered a great opportunity to bureaucracy to improve its performance and play its due role in translating political vision into a reality. He said that being the backbone of the state, bureaucracy had a huge responsibility to deliver and come up to expectations of the nation.

Highlighting the huge potential of the country, including the human capital, mineral wealth, strategic location and other resources, the PM underscored the need for better management of available resources, improving service delivery and most importantly a commitment and passion to serve the nation to the best of one’s abilities.

The meeting with senior civil servants from various occupational groups and cadres was later turned into an interactive session where the PM shared his vision with the participants and answered their questions.

He discussed the current economic situation and various other challenges, faced by the country, including the menace of corruption, rapid population growth, etc. He also shared the PTI government’s experience of reforms in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in education, health, alternativ dispute resolution and other areas.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s recent initiative to improve the Pak-India relations and the disappointing response from the other side of the border, the premier said it was unfortunate that the Indian leadership was failing to realise that the biggest challenge confronting the region was alleviating poverty and improving socio-economic condition of the people of the region.

Earlier, a delegation of bishops from various churches of Pakistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The delegation felicitated him on being elected as the head of the government and said that the Christian community would become the strength for the PM in translating his vision into a reality. He reminded the leaders of Christian community that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of caste, colour or creed and the government will continue to protect rights of the minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities to participate in national life.

The PM acknowledged and eulogised the services of non-Muslim communities, especially the Christian community in various fields including education, health and social welfare. He emphasised the need for promoting inter-faith harmony and working hand-in-hand for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the PM of some issues concerning the Christian community and also put forth certain suggestions for promoting inter-faith harmony and addressing the issues faced by the monitories. The delegation thanked the prime minister for meeting them and assured their fullest support towards development agenda of the government. The delegation comprised Bishop Irfan Jamil, Arch Bishop Sebastian Shah Dr Rev Qaiser Tulles, Dr Liaqat Qaiser (Lahore), Bishop Alwin Samuel (Sialkot), Arch Bishop Arshad Joseph (Islamabad), Bishop Leo Paul (Multan), Anthony Lamuel, General Secretary Pakistan Bible Society, Ms Jennifer Jaq Jiwan, ex-director Christian Study Centre, Dr Jamil Nasir, representative of Penticostal Churches, and Rubina Feroz. Member National Assembly Ms Shunila Ruth was also present during the meeting.