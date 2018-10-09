Turkish envoy, COAS discuss matters of mutual interest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed.
Pakistan and Turkey have been enjoying themselves deep rooted and cordial relations deeply embedded in religion, history, culture, traditions and trade and business.
