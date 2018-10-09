FFC joins plantation drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Keeping up with the government’s initiative to build a better and greener Pakistan, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has also pledged its support for the national cause, says a press release.
In this respect, FFC organised a National Tree Plantation Drive with the slogan ‘Plant for Pakistan.’ The tree plantation drive was organised on Murree Expressway from Maysouri to Lower Topa. A total of 1,000 pine saplings were planted taking on board Forestry Department and implementing partner ‘One Cause, One Path.’ The drive was organised as a part of FFC CSR activities highlighting the company’s commitment towards environmental conservation and societal betterment.
