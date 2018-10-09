Tue October 09, 2018
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Islamabad

Rawalpindi
October 9, 2018

Rescue 1122 organises Disaster Awareness Day

Ag APP

Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi on the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer, here on Monday organized Disaster Awareness Day activities to sensitise the citizens.

An awareness stall was set up at Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad.

Awareness seminars were also organized on Disaster Awareness Day in coordination with District Administration.

A Disaster Awareness walk was arranged by Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi which was attended by TEVTA students.

A large number of community members were also sensitized through awareness activities by Rescue 1122,Rawalpindi.

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 observed ‘National Resilience Day’ across the province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan.

DG Rescue Punjab prayed for the victims and expressed his solidarity with Earthquake’s victims and their families.

He also expressed his sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands thosewho lost their precious lives and properties in apocalypse earthquake of 2005. He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Programme can help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that after establishment of Special Urban Search & Rescue Teams at Divisional Level of the Province, Service have enough capacity to respond any untoward incident as compared to past, adding that such incidents also provide us an opportunity of capacity building; therefore, we should focus on developing our systems to prevent future disasters.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer further said that an integrated emergency services infrastructure essential for saving lives and providing citizens with the right to timely disaster response and care without discrimination was established in form of Punjab Emergency Service, which is now working for promoting safety through Community Safety Programme to establish socially responsible, healthy, safe and resilient communities in the Province.

